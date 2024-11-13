Study Identifies Risk Factors Associated With Severe Stroke

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 13, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Hypertension, atrial fibrillation, and smoking are more strongly associated with severe stroke than nonsevere stroke, according to a study published online Nov. 13 in Neurology.

Catriona Reddin, M.B., B.Ch., from the University of Galway in Ireland, and colleagues examined whether the importance of individual risk factors for stroke differ by stroke severity. Stroke severity was assessed using the modified Rankin Scale (mRS) score within 72 hours of hospital admission.

Of the 13,460 patients with acute stroke, 64.0 and 36.0 percent were reported to have mRS scores of 0 to 3 (nonsevere stroke) and 4 to 6 (severe stroke), respectively. The researchers found stronger associations with severe stroke versus nonsevere stroke for hypertension (odds ratios, 3.21 and 2.87, respectively), atrial fibrillation (odds ratios, 4.70 and 3.61, respectively), and smoking (odds ratios, 1.87 and 1.65, respectively). A stronger association with nonsevere versus severe stroke was seen for waist-to-hip ratio.

"Our results support efforts to control hypertension, atrial fibrillation, and smoking to prevent severe, disabling stroke," the authors write.

