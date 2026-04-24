Stroke

Triple Antihypertensive Pill May Lower Incidence of Recurrent Stroke

Treatment with three low-dose agents in single pill linked to lower incidence of recurrent stroke, major cardiovascular events in patients with hemorrhagic stroke
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
High Blood Pressure
Prescription Drugs
Stroke
Norvasc
Diuretics
Medication

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