middle age female woman patient
Adobe Stock
Stroke

Use of Vaginal Estradiol Tablets Not Linked to Recurrent Stroke

Exposure to vaginal estradiol not linked to increased rate of recurrent ischemic stroke when adjusted for comorbidity, medications, income, education
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Prescription Drugs
Stroke
Vaginal Problems
Estrogen
logo
www.healthday.com