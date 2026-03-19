Stroke

Younger Stroke Survivors Have More Difficulty Concentrating

Younger stroke survivors, especially those out of work, had increased days of poor mental, physical health
Adult ADHD, Woman with ADHD, Anxiety
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Seniors
Journal
Stroke

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