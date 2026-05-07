Physician’s Briefing

Switching Organ Types Across Consecutive Transplant Surgeries Tied to Elevated Mortality

When surgeons switch organ types across consecutive surgeries, one-year mortality increases by 14.8 percent
surgeons surgery
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Surgery
Doctors
Mortality
Organ Transplants
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