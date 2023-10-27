Teens With Atopic Dermatitis More Likely to Experience Bullying

FRIDAY, Oct. 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Adolescents with versus those without atopic dermatitis (AD) have increased prevalence and frequency of experiencing bullying, according to a study published online Oct. 25 in JAMA Dermatology.

Andrew Cheng, from Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership in Athens, and colleagues analyzed cross-sectional data from caregivers of U.S. adolescents aged 12 to 17 years from the 2021 National Health Interview Survey to examine the association between AD and prevalence and frequency of bullying.

Overall, 11.9 percent of the 3,207 adolescents had current AD. The researchers found that adolescents with versus without AD had higher prevalence of experiencing bullying (33.2 versus 19.0 percent) and cyberbullying (9.1 versus 5.8 percent). After adjustment for demographics and atopic comorbidities, adolescents with AD had higher odds of experiencing bullying than those without AD. After adjustment for demographics, adolescents with versus without AD had increased odds of experiencing cyberbullying, but after further adjustment for atopic comorbidities, the association was no longer significant. There was no association seen for AD with perpetration of bullying after adjustment for demographics and atopic comorbidities. After adjustment for demographics and atopic comorbidities, adolescents with AD had greater odds of being bullied at a higher frequency.

"Adolescents with AD had higher prevalence and frequency of experiencing bullying compared with adolescents without AD," the authors write.

One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)