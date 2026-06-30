Urology

Early BPH Outcomes Comparable for p-ThuLEP and Open Prostatectomy

Shorter hospitalization and lower transfusion rates seen with pulsed Thulium:YAG laser enucleation versus open simple prostatectomy
prostate cancer
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Surgery
Men's Problems
Prostate Management
Hospitalization
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