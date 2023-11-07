USPSTF Finds Insufficient Evidence for Oral Health Screening in Adults, Children

TUESDAY, Nov. 7, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) concludes that the evidence is insufficient for assessing the balance of benefits and harms of screening and preventive interventions for oral health conditions performed by primary care clinicians for adults and children. These findings form the basis of two final recommendation statements and corresponding evidence reviews published in the Nov. 7 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Roger Chou, M.D., from the Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, and colleagues conducted a systematic review of the evidence on primary care screening and prevention of dental caries and periodontal disease in adults. Data were included from five randomized clinical trials, five nonrandomized trials, and six observational studies (3,300 participants). Based on the current evidence, the USPSTF concluded that that the balance of benefits and harms of screening for oral health conditions and of preventive interventions for oral health conditions performed by primary care clinicians in asymptomatic adults could not be assessed (I statements).

In a second review, Chou and colleagues assessed the evidence for primary care screening and prevention of dental caries in children and adolescents aged 5 to 17 years. Data were included from three systematic reviews (20,684 participants) and 19 randomized trials, three nonrandomized trials, and one observational study (15,026 participants). The USPSTF concluded that the current evidence was insufficient for assessing the balance of benefits and harms of screening for oral health conditions and of preventive interventions for oral health conditions performed by primary care clinicians in asymptomatic children and adolescents aged 5 to 17 years (I statements).

"The task force needs more evidence on whether and how primary care professionals can promote good oral health in school-aged children, adolescents, and adults," USPSTF member John Ruiz, Ph.D., said in a statement

