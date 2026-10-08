Weight Loss

2018 to 2025 Saw Sharp Rise in Postpartum GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Use

Most initiations occurred three to six months postpartum
weight glp1 semaglutide
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Women's Health
Weight Loss
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Postpartum
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