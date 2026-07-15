Weight Loss

3.2 Percent Undergoing Bariatric Surgery Develop New Alcohol-Related Diagnosis

Approximate doubling of maximum plasma concentration and AUC to the last measurable concentration induced by RYGB, SG
alcoholism alcohol drinking
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Weight Loss Surgery
Alcohol Abuse
Alcohol
Bariatric Surgery
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