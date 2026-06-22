Weight Loss

ACP Issues Guidelines for Pharmacologic Treatment of Overweight, Obesity in Adults

Living guideline presents pharmacologic treatments that are recommended with lifestyle modifications for weight management
obesity overweight weight diet
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Obesity
Prescription Drugs
Weight Loss
Overweight
Guideline
Zepbound (tirzepatide)
Ozempic (semaglutide)
Wegovy (semaglutide)
Mounjaro (tirzepatide)
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