Weight Loss

ACP: Muscle-Related Loss Often Exceeds Benchmarks With Incretin-Based Therapies

68 percent of studies exceeded benchmark of about 25 percent total weight loss attributable to reduction in muscle-based indices
injector pens injectables
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Obesity
Side Effects
Muscle Problems
Weight Loss
GLP-1 Medications

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com