ADA: Once-Weekly Survodutide Linked to Drop in Body Weight in Obesity

WEDNESDAY, June 10, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with obesity without diabetes, once-weekly survodutide, an investigational glucagon receptor-glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor dual agonist, is associated with greater reductions in body weight than placebo, according to a study published online June 6 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association, held from June 5 to 8 in New Orleans.Carel W. le Roux, M.B., Ch.B., Ph.D., from the University College Dublin School of Medicine, and colleagues randomly assigned adults with a body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher or 27 kg/m2 or higher and at least one obesity-related complication (excluding diabetes) to receive once-weekly survodutide, administered subcutaneously at a dose adjusted up to 3.6 mg or 6.0 mg, or to placebo, in addition to counseling for lifestyle modification (241, 242, and 242 participants, respectively).The researchers found that the mean change from baseline in body weight according to the treatment-regimen estimand was −12.2, −13.0, and −5.4 percent in the 3.6-mg group, the 6.0-mg group, and the placebo group, respectively, at week 76; weight reduction of at least 5 percent was seen for 72.6, 71.9, and 46.3 percent of participants, respectively. Gastrointestinal symptoms (typically mild to moderate) were the most common adverse events, which occurred in 80.9, 89.7, and 47.9 percent, respectively. There were no reports of deaths."There is a critical need for treatments that also drive meaningful improvements in overall metabolic health, and these findings are encouraging for potential new solutions," le Roux said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to biopharmaceutical companies, including Boehringer Ingelheim, which is developing survodutide and funded the study.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)More Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter