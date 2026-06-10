Weight Loss

ADA: Once-Weekly Survodutide Linked to Drop in Body Weight in Obesity

Greater reductions in body weight seen with survodutide versus placebo in adults with obesity without diabetes
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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