Weight Loss

Apitegromab Preserves Lean Mass When Combined With Tirzepatide

Apitegromab results in less lean mass loss than placebo at week 24, despite similar total body weight loss
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Obesity
Muscle Problems
Weight Loss
Overweight
Zepbound (tirzepatide)
Mounjaro (tirzepatide)
Medication
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