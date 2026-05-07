Weight Loss

ASMBS: 2020 to 2024 Saw Drop in Number of Metabolic, Bariatric Surgeries

There was a 23 percent decrease in cases from 2022 to 2024
woman weight scale
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Weight Loss Surgery
Weight Loss
Bariatric Surgery
logo
www.healthday.com