Weight Loss

ASMBS: Metabolic, Bariatric Surgery After GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Use Boosts Weight Loss

Gastric bypass is associated with greater weight loss than sleeve gastrectomy
GLP-1 Medications, Ozempic, Wegovy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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