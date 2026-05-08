Weight Loss

ASMBS: Metabolic, Bariatric Surgery Bests GLP-1 Receptor Agonists for 12-Month Weight Loss

Significant benefit also seen at 12 months for remission of diabetes, hypertension, and hyperlipidemia
weight scale obesity
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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