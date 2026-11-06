Weight Loss

Bariatric Surgery Is Effective Rescue Strategy After GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Failure

Study shows that Roux-en-Y gastric bypass may potentially offer greater benefit after inadequate response to obesity medications
surgery scalpel surgeon
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Weight Loss
GLP-1 Medications
Bariatric Surgery