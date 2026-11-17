TUESDAY, Nov. 17, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- In July to August 2025, about 1 in 10 U.S. adults reported taking a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) medication during the past year, according to research published in the Nov. 12 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.Samantha L. Pierce, M.P.H., from the CDC in Atlanta, and colleagues examined GLP-1 RA medication use among U.S. adults using data collected from the CDC Rapid Surveys System in July to August 2025.The researchers found that about 1 in 10 U.S. adults reported taking a GLP-1 RA medication during the past year. About 1 in 5 GLP-1 RA users reported using a compounded version; these versions have not been reviewed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for safety, effectiveness, or quality before marketing. About 2 in 5 GLP-1 RA users reported modification of medication use from the way it was prescribed, with barriers to prescribed use including cost and availability."Modifications in GLP-1 medication use reflect, in part, responses to cost- and access-related challenges," the authors write. "Future research could evaluate the implications of real-world medication use, including dose and frequency adjustments, on safety and effectiveness."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter