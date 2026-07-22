Weight Loss

Compounded GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Remain Widely Available

Secret shopper study identified products from suppliers with 'concerning' regulatory histories
GLP1
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Obesity
Weight Loss
Weight
Overweight
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Pharmacy
GLP-1 Medications
Weight Control
Medication
logo
www.healthday.com