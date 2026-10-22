Early Uptake Was Rapid for Oral Semaglutide Relative to Injectables

THURSDAY, Oct. 22, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Early uptake was rapid for oral semaglutide (Wegovy pill) relative to injectable incretin-based weight management therapies, according to a study published online Oct. 13 in Annals of Internal Medicine.Yara Jelwan, M.D., M.P.H., from Johns Hopkins Ciccarone Center for Cardiovascular Disease Prevention in Baltimore, and colleagues examined uptake of oral semaglutide for obesity management using monthly national prescription data from the IQVIA National Prescription Audit. Analyses were restricted to branded weight management therapies: Wegovy pill, injectable semaglutide (Wegovy), and injectable tirzepatide (Zepbound). Monthly filled new prescriptions were assessed from July 2020 through June 2026.The researchers found that prescriptions for weight management therapies increased rapidly over time; after introduction of the Wegovy pill, there was continued growth in injectable Wegovy and Zepbound prescriptions. Rapid early uptake of the Wegovy pill was seen, exceeding 100,000 new prescriptions by the second month after launch. The steepest early adoption curve was seen for the Wegovy pill in launch-aligned analyses, with an early uptake slope that was about 4.4- and 7.4-fold steeper than for Zepbound and injectable Wegovy, respectively. The number of prescriptions for injectable Wegovy did not decrease after introduction of the Wegovy pill, but additional prescription growth was contributed by the Wegovy pill, yielding an increase in total semaglutide weight management prescriptions over time. After introduction of oral Wegovy in January 2026, the combined number of Wegovy prescriptions increased, with oral Wegovy accounting for much of the net increase."These findings may not be durable over time and should be interpreted within a rapidly evolving therapeutic landscape," the authors write.One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter