Weight Loss

Early Uptake Was Rapid for Oral Semaglutide Relative to Injectables

In launch-aligned analyses, steepest early adoption curve was seen for Wegovy pill
pill aspirin tablet
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Prescription Drugs
Weight Loss
Zepbound (tirzepatide)
Wegovy (semaglutide)
GLP-1 Medications
Semaglutide
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