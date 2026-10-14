Weight Loss

EASD: Petrelintide Achieves Weight Loss for Adults With Obesity

Nausea was most common adverse event, and there were no reports of deaths with the amylin analog
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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