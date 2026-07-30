Weight Loss

Feelings of Hunger Gradually Return With Semaglutide Use

However, over one year, semaglutide helped those with obesity or overweight sustain lower calorie intake
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Obesity
Overweight
Food and Nutrition
Semaglutide
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