Weight Loss

Few Adolescents With Obesity Prescribed Obesity Medications

0.5 percent with obesity were prescribed an obesity medication in 2023; 83 percent of prescriptions received by teens with severe obesity
overweight obese obesity teen woman doctor patient
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Teens
Obesity
Prescription Drugs
Weight Loss

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com