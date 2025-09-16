Weight Loss

Half Discontinue Semaglutide for Weight Loss Within One Year

Factors tied to discontinuation included younger age, male sex, socioeconomic deprivation, higher comorbidity level
glp1 semaglutide
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Conference News
Prescription Drugs
Weight Loss
Wegovy (semaglutide)
GLP-1 Medications
Semaglutide

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com