Weight Loss

Metabolic, Bariatric Surgery, GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Therapy Both Reduce ASCVD Risk

Significantly greater decrease seen in lifetime ASCVD risk following MBS versus GLP-1 RA therapy, plus greater percent total body weight loss
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Weight Loss Surgery
Obesity
Cholesterol
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Atherosclerosis
Cardiometabolic
Cardiovascular
Bariatric Surgery
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