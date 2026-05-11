Metabolic, Bariatric Surgery, GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Therapy Both Reduce ASCVD Risk

MONDAY, May 11, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with obesity, both metabolic and bariatric surgery (MBS) and glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) therapy are associated with reductions in 10-year atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) risk, but lifetime ASCVD risk decreases more following MBS, according to a study published online April 20 in the Annals of Surgery.Wissam Ghusn, M.D., from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and colleagues compared one-year changes in estimated 10-year and lifetime ASCVD risk following MBS versus GLP-1 RA therapy among adults with obesity in a retrospective cohort study. The cohort included 812 patients: 579 underwent MBS and 233 initiated GLP-1 RA therapy.The researchers found that patients receiving GLP-1 RA therapy were older at baseline and had higher estimated ASCVD risk. At one year, similar reductions in 10-year ASCVD risk were seen (−0.8 percent in the MBS group and −1.1 percent in GLP-1 RA group). In contrast, there was a significantly greater decrease seen in lifetime ASCVD risk following MBS versus GLP-1 RA therapy (−8.6 versus −1.7 percent). In addition, greater percent total body weight loss was seen in association with MBS (−27.8 versus −11.1 percent), and lipid changes were more favorable, including larger reductions in low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and greater increases in high-density lipoprotein cholesterol. Compared with GLP-1 RA therapy, MBS remained independently associated with a greater reduction in ASCVD risk after adjustment (β = −6.92)."Both treatments are effective, but surgery appears to provide a greater reduction in long-term cardiovascular risk, especially when it leads to larger and more sustained weight loss," Ghusn said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical and nutrition industries.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter