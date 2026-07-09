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No Clinician Interaction Needed for Many Online GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Prescribers

36.7 percent of websites asked for patient-reported clinician values; 26.5 percent required a video visit
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Journal
Telehealth
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Internet
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