Weight Loss

Novel Genes Identified Conferring Severe Obesity Risk

Some genes show consistent effects, while others show significant ancestral heterogeneity
obese obesity overweight
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Genetics
Obesity
Body Fat
Body Mass Index

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com