Weight Loss

Obesity Treatment for U.S. Adolescents and Young Adults Shifted Rapidly From 2022 to 2026

Increased use of GLP-1 RAs seen along with marked decrease in metabolic and bariatric surgery
weight scale obesity black
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Teens
Weight Loss Surgery
Obesity
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Young Adult
Bariatric Surgery
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