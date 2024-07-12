Only One-Quarter of Patients Still Taking Semaglutide for Weight Loss Two Years Later

FRIDAY, July 12, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Three of four patients stop taking semaglutide (Ozempic or Wegovy) two years after being prescribed the glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist (GLP-1 RA) for weight loss, according to new analysis conducted by Prime Therapeutics and Magellan Rx Management (MRx).

For the review, pharmacy and medical claims data for 3,364 people with insurance plans that cover GLP-1 RAs were examined. Patients had received new prescriptions between January and December 2021, and all were diagnosed with obesity. Importantly, the analysis excluded patients using the drugs for type 2 diabetes, for which GLP-1 RAs were originally developed.

While the report did not delve into why patients quit, it does offer a sobering view of the real-world experiences of people taking the drugs.

With Wegovy, just 24.1 percent of patients stayed on the medication over two years without a gap of 60 days or more, down from 36 percent who stayed on the drug for one year. With Ozempic, which has the same active ingredient as Wegovy, 22.2 percent of patients kept filling their prescriptions at two years, down from 47.1 percent who had used it for one year.

While the new analysis did not ask patients why they stopped using the drugs, it is likely due to a mix of side effects such as nausea and vomiting, out-of-pocket costs not covered by insurance, and supply shortages, analysis coauthor Patrick Gleason, M.D., assistant vice president for health outcomes at Prime/MRx, told Reuters. Some patients may decide to stop the medication once they lose the desired weight, even though research has shown many patients who quit gain the weight back.

"GLP-1s are unlikely to deliver therapeutic value when so many individuals stop treatment after two years, but the findings also illustrate the need for obesity care management programs to improve adherence," David Lassen, chief clinical officer at Prime/MRx, said in a news release.

