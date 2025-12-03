Weight Loss

Oral GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Orforglipron Beneficial for Adults With Obesity, T2DM

Orforglipron as adjunct to lifestyle modification better than placebo for weight, cardiometabolic measures
Diet concept. Man standing on weight scale
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Diabetes
Obesity
Weight Loss
Clinical Trials
GLP1 Receptor Agonists

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com