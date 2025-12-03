Oral GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Orforglipron Beneficial for Adults With Obesity, T2DM

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 3, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- The oral small-molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist orforglipron demonstrates superior weight loss as an adjunct to lifestyle modification versus placebo for adults with obesity or overweight and type 2 diabetes, according to a study published online Nov. 20 in The Lancet.Deborah B. Horn, D.O., from the University of Texas McGovern Medical School in Houston, and colleagues conducted a 72-week, phase 3 double-blind placebo-controlled trial to examine orforglipron for obesity treatment in adults with type 2 diabetes. Participants had a body mass index of 27 kg/m2 or higher and hemoglobin A1c of 7 to 10 percent. They were randomly assigned to once-daily orforglipron 6, 12, or 36 mg, or placebo (329, 332, 322, and 630, respectively) as an adjunct to lifestyle modification.The researchers found that the mean percent change in body weight from baseline to week 72 was −5.1, −7.0, and −9.6 percent with 6, 12, and 36 mg orforglipron versus −2.5 percent with placebo (estimated treatment differences, −2.7, −4.5, and −7.1, respectively). Statistically significant improvement was seen for all prespecified weight and cardiometabolic measures, including hemoglobin A1c. Higher treatment discontinuations due to adverse events were seen for orforglipron versus placebo (6.1 to 9.9 percent versus 4.1 percent). Mild-to-moderate gastrointestinal events were the most common adverse events with orforglipron."We know it is harder for individuals with diabetes to lose weight. It is exciting to have an oral medication that provides double-digit weight loss, which on average was 23 pounds," Horn said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to pharmaceutical companies, including Eli Lilly, which manufactures orforglipron and funded the study.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter