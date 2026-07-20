Weight Loss

Review Shows Most Obesity Drugs Do Not Aid Quality of Life, Heart Health

Larger benefits generally accompanied by greater harms and discontinuation
obesity
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Heart Health
Obesity
Weight Loss
Overweight
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
Zepbound (tirzepatide)
Ozempic (semaglutide)
Wegovy (semaglutide)
Mounjaro (tirzepatide)
Cardiovascular
Semaglutide
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