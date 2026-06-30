Weight Loss

RYGB, Sleeve Gastrectomy Cost-Effective for Teens With Severe Obesity

Sleeve gastrectomy projected to be the cost-effective strategy at 10 years, with an ICER of $41,164 per QALY gained
Asian doctor checking the heart of overweight teen
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Teens
Weight Loss Surgery
Health Costs
Childhood Obesity
Bariatric Surgery
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