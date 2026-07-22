Weight Loss

Setmelanotide Beneficial in Acquired Hypothalamic Obesity

Greater reductions in body mass index and in daily hunger scores seen with setmelanotide versus placebo
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Obesity
Prescription Drugs
Endocrine Disorders
BMI
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