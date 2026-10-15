Structured Support May Attenuate Weight Gain After GLP-1 RA Cessation

THURSDAY, Oct. 15, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Structured support may attenuate weight gain after cessation of glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs), according to a study published online Oct. 7 in Obesity Science and Practice.Kelseanna Hollis‐Hansen, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the Tufts University Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy in Boston, and colleagues conducted a pilot randomized trial involving adults with prior GLP-1 RA-induced weight loss who were randomly assigned to usual care, a wellness application, or medically tailored meals (MTM) at the time of GLP-1 RA cessation (14, 12, and 13 participants, respectively).The researchers found no significant difference between the groups in diet quality, perceived health, adherence, and satisfaction; some estimates suggested trends favoring the wellness application. Less total weight gain was seen with both the wellness application and MTM groups, relative to control (−7.16 and −7.17 percent, respectively)."People invest significant time and effort in improving their health and achieving weight loss," Hollis-Hansen said in a statement. "We need evidence-based strategies to support them if and when they discontinue GLP-1 medication, so they can maintain those gains and continue building long-term health, vitality, and well-being."Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter