Weight Loss

Structured Support May Attenuate Weight Gain After GLP-1 RA Cessation

Less total weight gain seen with wellness application or medically tailored meals relative to controls
Structured Support May Attenuate Weight Gain After GLP-1 RA Cessation
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Journal
Weight Gain
Weight Loss
Food and Nutrition
GLP-1 Medications
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