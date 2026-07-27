Weight Loss

Weight Cycling Linked to Increased Loss of Muscle Volume

Greater muscle loss seen for weight cyclers versus noncyclers among those who maintain stable weight over 48 months
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Mri
Weight Gain
Muscle Problems
Weight Loss
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