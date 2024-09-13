Weight Reduction Varies for Patients Receiving Semaglutide, Liraglutide

FRIDAY, Sept. 13, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with obesity receiving semaglutide or liraglutide, weight reduction at one year is associated with medication active agent, dosage, treatment indication, and persistence of coverage, according to a study published online Sept. 13 in JAMA Network Open.

Hamlet Gasoyan, Ph.D., from the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, and colleagues documented weight loss achieved with injectable forms of semaglutide or liraglutide in a retrospective cohort study. The analyses included 3,389 adults with a body mass index of at least 30.0 kg/m2 who initiated semaglutide or liraglutide for obesity or type 2 diabetes (T2D).

The researchers found that the mean percentage weight change at one year was –5.1 and –2.2 percent with semaglutide and liraglutide, respectively; –3.2 and –5.9 percent for T2D and obesity as treatment indication; and –5.5, –2.8, and –1.8 percent with persistent medication coverage, with 90 to 275 medication coverage days, and with fewer than 90 medication coverage days, respectively. In the multivariable model, associations with achieving 10 percent or greater weight reduction at one year were seen for obesity versus T2D as a treatment indication (adjusted odds ratio [AOR], 2.46), persistent medication coverage versus 90 medication coverage days or 90 to 275 medication coverage days within the first year (AORs, 3.36 and 1.50), high versus low dosage (AOR, 1.58), and female sex (AOR, 1.57).

"Future research should focus on identifying the reasons for discontinuation of medication use and interventions aimed at improving long-term persistent coverage," the authors wrote.

One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry; a second author disclosed ties to the health insurance industry.

Abstract/Full Text