Women May Not Recognize Non-Lump Symptoms of Breast Cancer

FRIDAY, Nov. 3, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Fewer than half of women recognize symptoms other than a lump in the breast as a potential sign of breast cancer, according to the results of a survey commissioned by The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center: The James (OSUCCC-James).

The survey was conducted online (974 participants) and via telephone (30 participants) from Sept. 22 to 24, 2023. Results showed that one-third of women say they are confused about recommendations for breast cancer screenings, particularly those under age 30 (44 percent). Furthermore, just 31 percent of participants recognized a retracted, inverted, or downward-pointing nipple as a symptom of breast cancer, and just 39 percent recognized breast puckering as a symptom. Similarly, fewer than half of participants were aware of loss that breast feeling (41 percent) and pitting/thickening of the breast skin (45 percent) could be symptoms. Just half recognized nipple discharge (51 percent) as a concern worthy of medical attention.

"Screening mammography is our No. 1 defense in detecting and addressing breast cancers at their earliest, most treatable stages, but it is also very important for people to be familiar with the look and feel of their own breast tissue so that sometimes subtle changes can be evaluated quickly to give us the best chance at early detection," Ashley Pariser, M.D., director of breast cancer survivorship services at the OSUCCC-James, said in a statement.

