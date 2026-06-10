Women's Health

2007 to 2023 Saw Decline in Menopausal Hormone Therapy Use

HT use decreased among women aged 45 to 49, 50 to 54, and 55 to 59 years from 2007 to 2023, with highest use in White women
Woman having hot flash, menopause
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Hormones
Women's Health
Menopause
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Pharmacy
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