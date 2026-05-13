Women's Health

Abdominal Obesity Linked to Prevalence, Severity of Menopausal Symptoms

Difference in core symptoms based on AO status, with highest centrality for forgetfulness, irritability, and night sweats in AO group
menopause hot flashes
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Depression
Weight Gain
Body Fat
Menopause
Memory Problems
Hot Flashes
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