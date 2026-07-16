About One-Third of Women 35 Years and Older Report Perimenopause Uncertainty

THURSDAY, July 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Perimenopause uncertainty is prevalent among 34 percent of women aged 35 years or older, according to a study published online July 14 in Menopause.Yihan Xu, Ph.D., from Flo Health Inc. in London, and colleagues conducted a mixed-methods study using a cross-sectional survey of 7,640 U.S. women aged 35 years and older. The prevalence of perimenopause uncertainty was estimated and subgroup differences were assessed by age and symptom severity. Key uncertainty drivers were identified in a content analysis of 409 free-text responses.The researchers found that 34 percent of participants were unsure of their reproductive stage; uncertainty varied by age and symptom severity, peaking among those aged 40 to 44 years and among those with severe symptom burden (42 and 37 percent, respectively). Three main drivers of uncertainty were identified in a content analysis, with the most common being symptom confusion and attribution (56 percent), knowledge gaps and information seeking (28 percent), and barriers to confirmation and care (16 percent). Knowledge gaps were more likely to be cited by younger women (35 to 39 years), while health care barriers peaked among those aged 40 to 44 years."This large study showed that one in three U.S. women aged older than 35 years are not sure whether they are in perimenopause," coauthor Stephanie Faubion, M.D., from the Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Florida, and medical director for The Menopause Society, said in a statement. "Further, the study highlights that symptom confusion, misconceptions, and barriers to care are leaving many women without the clarity and support they need during the menopause transition."Several authors disclosed ties to pharmaceutical, nutrition, and other companies, including Flo Health.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter