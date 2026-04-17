Women's Health

ACP Updates Breast Cancer Screening Recommendations

Recommendations say clinicians should use biennial mammography for breast cancer screening in asymptomatic, average-risk women aged 50 to 74 years
mammogram
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Screening
Breast Cancer
Mammography
Guideline

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