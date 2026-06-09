Women's Health

AI Risk Stratification Can ID High-Risk Women From Screening Mammograms

Time to screening results, diagnostic evaluation, and biopsy were shorter in flagged women who consented to expedited care
mammogram mammography AI
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Breast Cancer
Women's Health
AI
mammograms
Cancer Screenings
Cancer Risk Factors
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