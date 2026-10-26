Women's Health

ANA: Endometriosis Linked to Doubled Risk for Comorbid Migraine

Comorbidity vastly underestimated when looking at claims data
migraine pain
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Migraine
Endometriosis
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