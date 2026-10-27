Women's Health

ASA: Noise-Canceling Headphones May Aid Patients Undergoing Gynecological Laparoscopic Surgery

Use tied to significantly reduced incidence and severity of postoperative nausea and vomiting
surgeon surgery
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