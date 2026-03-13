Cardiometabolic Risk Factors Increase Likelihood of Liver Fibrosis More in Women Than Men

FRIDAY, March 13, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Women with certain cardiometabolic risk factors face a greater increase in risk for liver fibrosis than men with the same risk factors, according to a study published online March 9 in JAMA Network Open.Somaya Albhaisi, M.B.B.Ch., from University of Southern California (USC) in Los Angeles, and colleagues examined sex differences in the associations between cardiometabolic risk factors and significant liver fibrosis. The analysis included 5,981 U.S. adults participating in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (2017 to 2020).The researchers found that the prevalence of significant fibrosis was 6.9 percent in women and 10.7 percent in men. For the association with significant fibrosis, the point estimates were significantly greater in women than men for high waist circumference (adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 13.45 versus 4.44), glucose intolerance (aOR, 2.94 versus 1.51), and the presence of two or more cardiometabolic risk factors (aOR, 10.22 versus 2.87)."We’re seeing that women are progressing more quickly than men to liver fibrosis once liver disease is established -- and our findings suggest that cardiometabolic risks may be part of the story," coauthor Jennifer Dodge, also from USC, said in a statement. "These findings are a reminder for both clinicians and the public that managing these cardiometabolic risk factors [is] not just important for heart disease, but also for liver disease."One author disclosed financial ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter