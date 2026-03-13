Women's Health

Cardiometabolic Risk Factors Increase Likelihood of Liver Fibrosis More in Women Than Men

Increased likelihood seen with high waist circumference and glucose intolerance as well as having two or more cardiometabolic risk factors
liver disease
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Sex
Women's Health
Liver Disease
Heart Disease
Fibrosis
Cardiometabolic
Risk Factors

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