Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy May Aid Menopause Outcomes

THURSDAY, May 14, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) for menopausal insomnia improves sleep and hot flash interference in postmenopausal women, according to a study published online May 5 in Menopause.Emily J. Arentson-Lantz, Ph.D., from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, and colleagues evaluated a CBT intervention for both insomnia and vasomotor symptoms in perimenopausal and postmenopausal women. The analysis included 43 participants with at least one nocturnal hot flash per night and diagnostic criteria for insomnia disorder who were randomly assigned to CBT or menopause education control.The researchers found that CBT for menopausal insomnia was associated with significantly reduced Insomnia Severity Index scores (ISI; −10.2 versus −6.2 for control), reduced Hot Flash Daily Interference Scale scores (−1.3 versus −0.5), and increased Sleep Self-Efficacy Scale scores (10.2 versus 5.9) posttreatment. Similar results were seen at one month after the end of treatment. For the ISI, CBT significantly decreased nighttime sleep symptoms and patient perception of insomnia posttreatment and at one month versus the control. At three months, nighttime sleep symptoms remained improved versus control."The study's findings highlight the utility of cognitive-behavioral therapy as a standalone treatment for insomnia and hot flashes, offering women an alternative or adjunct to pharmacologic treatments," Monica Christmas, M.D., associate medical director for The Menopause Society, said in a statement.One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter