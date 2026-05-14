Women's Health

Cognitive-Behavioral Therapy May Aid Menopause Outcomes

Intervention significantly improved both insomnia and vasomotor symptoms
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Cognitive Therapy
Women's Health
Insomnia
Menopause
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