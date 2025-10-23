Digestive Health Issues Highly Prevalent in Perimenopausal, Menopausal Women

THURSDAY, Oct. 23, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Among perimenopausal and menopausal women, digestive health issues are highly prevalent, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the Menopause Society, held from Oct. 21 to 25 in Orlando, Florida.Nigel Denby, from Harley Street at Home in London, disseminated a cross-sectional online survey to a sample of self-diagnosed or formally diagnosed perimenopausal and menopausal women to examine the prevalence and progression of digestive health issues, including irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Responses from 564 participants aged 44 to 73 years were analyzed.Denby found that 94 percent of participants reported experiencing digestive health symptoms, with bloating, constipation, stomach pain, and acid reflux the most common (77, 54, 50, and 49 percent, respectively). Only 33 percent had received a formal diagnosis of IBS, despite the high symptom burden. Most (82 percent) reported onset or worsening of symptoms at perimenopause or menopause. Menopausal groupings were significantly associated with specific symptoms, especially bloating and stomach pain. About half (53 percent) sought professional support, but 58 percent of them found it inadequate. Self-management strategies were implemented by most participants (89 percent), including dietary changes, stress management, and supplements. Daily or weekly symptoms were experienced by more than half; 55 percent reported a significant or regular impact on quality of life."By raising awareness of this hidden burden, we hope to encourage health care professionals to ask the right questions, validate women's experiences, and work towards better support and treatment options during menopause," Denby said in a statement.Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter