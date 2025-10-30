Early Menopause Linked to Higher Risk for Metabolic Syndrome

THURSDAY, Oct. 30, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- Women who experience early natural menopause have a significantly higher risk for developing metabolic syndrome, according to a study presented at the annual meeting of the Menopause Society, held from Oct. 21 to 25 in Orlando, Florida.Stephanie Mohammed, Ph.D., from University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, and colleagues used longitudinal electronic health record data from the All of Us Research Program (234,000 women experiencing natural menopause between 30 and 60 years of age) to examine the association between metabolic syndrome and age of natural menopause.The researchers found the prevalence of metabolic syndrome overall was 11.7 percent and 13.5 percent for early menopause versus 10.8 percent for late menopause. There was a significant association between early age of natural menopause and metabolic syndrome. Logistic model 6 performed the best with an estimated beta coefficient of –3.236 and included covariates for medications, race, and body mass index. For early versus late age of menopause, the relative risk for developing metabolic syndrome was 1.27 (Fisher exact t-test P value = 0.014).“Our findings show that age at natural menopause isn’t just a reproductive milestone -- it’s a powerful indication of long-term cardiometabolic risk,” coauthor Shefali Setia Verma, Ph.D., also from University of Pennsylvania, said in a statement. “Recognizing early menopause as a marker for metabolic syndrome gives clinicians a crucial window to identify at-risk women sooner and intervene earlier to prevent heart disease, diabetes, and other complications.”Press ReleaseMore Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter