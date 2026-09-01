Women's Health

Estrogen Hormone Treatment May Be Beneficial for Brain Fog Symptoms in Menopausal Women

Significant improvement seen in self-reported brain fog, concentration, working memory, processing speed, verbal memory, problem solving
menopause asian midlife
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Estrogen
Brain
Animal Research
Menopause
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Cognition
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